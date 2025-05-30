Neanderthal gene still affects the modern human brain, researchers say

A new genetic study has revealed that a gene inherited from Neanderthals is still influencing the development of the modern human brain. The gene, known as GLI3, is active in shaping key brain structures and may play a role in how we think, plan, and respond emotionally.

Photo: Flickr by mrmin123, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Лабораторная мышь

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that Neanderthals didn’t just coexist with Homo sapiens — they also left behind genetic traits that continue to shape who we are today.

According to researchers from the University of Leipzig, the GLI3 gene is associated with the development of the striatum — a brain structure involved in decision-making, motor planning, and emotional response. This region is highly developed in humans and other primates, and the Neanderthal-derived variant of the gene may have contributed to complex behavioral traits.

The team used ancient DNA sequencing and modern genome comparisons to track the presence of this gene variant. They found that the Neanderthal version of GLI3 is still found in some human populations and is particularly active during early stages of embryonic brain development.

While the gene is not directly linked to any disease, scientists believe it may influence subtle behavioral differences — such as increased emotional reactivity or impulsiveness. These traits might have offered evolutionary advantages in certain environments or social contexts.

This isn’t the first time researchers have connected Neanderthal DNA to modern human traits. Previous studies have linked archaic gene variants to immune system responses, metabolism, and even circadian rhythms.

Ultimately, this research deepens our understanding of human evolution and highlights how the genetic legacy of extinct species continues to live on. Neanderthals may have disappeared tens of thousands of years ago, but their influence lingers — quietly shaping aspects of who we are today.