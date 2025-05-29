Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny

The West has taken notice of Russia's heavy strike-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter), which operates as a wingman to the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet. Western military analyst Chris Osborne, writing for 19FortyFive, offered a detailed evaluation.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Su-57 with S-70 Okhotnik UAV

One of Osborne's primary concerns lies in the drone's stealth capabilities. While the Okhotnik can carry a full suite of missile and bomb weaponry both internally and externally, the extent of its radar evasion remains uncertain.

"The question of stealth, however, pertains to much more than may meet the observer’s eye as low-observability also relies upon thermal signature, coating materials, engine placement and exhaust release,” he notes.

Osborne also raised doubts about the drone's production scale, suggesting that Russia may struggle to manufacture the Okhotnik in large numbers. Nevertheless, he warned, even a small fleet of such drones could present a serious threat on the battlefield.

Proven Use in Combat

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots previously reported that the S-70 is already seeing active and successful deployment in the context of the special military operation (SMO).

"The Okhotnik, like its elder sibling the Su-57, has long been in use during the SMO,” Kots wrote. "They've taken out dozens of targets-both on the ground and in the air.”

Kots added that, like any new weapon, the drone suffers from a set of "growing pains,” which only reveal themselves through actual operational use.

Ukraine's Interest in the Okhotnik

Last October, Russian forces lost one S-70 Okhotnik drone during operations in Ukraine. Reports later emerged that Ukrainian forces had retrieved the wreckage for analysis.

David Hambling, writing for Forbes, noted that Western experts were especially interested in the drone's construction materials and aerodynamic design, which could offer valuable insights into how far Russia had advanced in stealth technology.

Meanwhile, Tyler Rogoway of The War Zone (TWZ) described the downed drone as a "treasure trove” for American intelligence. However, Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin dismissed that assessment, arguing that the wreckage would yield little of practical use to the United States.