Chronic loneliness is a public health crisis on par with smoking, warns U.S. Surgeon General

Science

Loneliness is no longer just a personal emotion — it’s a growing public health concern. That’s the warning from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has called chronic loneliness a nationwide epidemic with serious physiological consequences. According to Murthy, the health risks of long-term isolation are comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and deserve immediate attention from both policymakers and communities.

Девушка
Photo: unsplash.com by Cynthia Magana cynthmag, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Девушка

Speaking in recent interviews and official communications, Murthy emphasized that a surprising number of people are suffering from social disconnection, even if they appear surrounded by others or maintain online interactions. The absence of meaningful human relationships, he explained, has a measurable impact on the body. These warnings were featured in a report by The Hill, which outlined Murthy’s call for a national strategy to rebuild the fabric of social connection.

Studies cited by Murthy show that chronic loneliness is linked to higher rates of heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, anxiety, and premature death. Biologically, persistent isolation weakens the immune system, increases inflammation, and places the body in a constant state of stress — all of which can lead to long-term health deterioration.

The COVID-19 pandemic only made matters worse. While lockdowns and distancing were necessary for infection control, they also magnified the isolation experienced by millions. Elderly people, young adults, and those living alone were particularly affected. However, Murthy noted that the problem predates the pandemic — the crisis of loneliness had already been growing for years.

In response, Murthy has proposed a comprehensive approach that includes encouraging community involvement, expanding emotional support programs in schools and workplaces, and launching public awareness campaigns that emphasize the health value of human connection. He argues that fostering social bonds should be treated with the same urgency as other major health campaigns, such as anti-smoking efforts or obesity prevention.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Murthy, is reducing the stigma around loneliness. Many individuals feel ashamed to admit they are lonely, fearing it may be seen as a personal failing or weakness. Changing that mindset requires a cultural shift — one that embraces vulnerability, mutual care, and the idea that seeking connection is a strength, not a flaw.

“We need to rebuild the social infrastructure of our lives,” Murthy said. He believes that technology, while useful, must be guided by human intention and should not replace in-person interactions. His message is clear: connection is not a luxury — it is essential to human health, happiness, and survival.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
