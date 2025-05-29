World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
A groundbreaking discovery may change what we thought we knew about the origins of astronomy. Archaeologists and historians have identified a star map from ancient China that dates back approximately 2,300 years. The document reveals a level of celestial knowledge that far predates similar records from the Western world, suggesting that Chinese astronomers may have been among the first to systematically chart the night sky.

Моделирование как газовое облако, которое приближается к сверхмассивной чёрной дыре в центре галактики
Photo: commons.wikimedia by ESO/MPE/Marc Schartmann is licensed under European Southern Observatory (ESO)
Моделирование как газовое облако, которое приближается к сверхмассивной чёрной дыре в центре галактики

The map, meticulously drawn on silk, was uncovered during a re-examination of historical archives in China. It has been remarkably well preserved and contains precise representations of stars and constellations. The discovery was reported in May 2025 by the Italian science and technology outlet Everyeye Tech, and has since sparked international excitement among astronomers and historians alike.

According to early analysis, the map depicts more than 250 stars grouped into 12 main constellations — many of which correspond closely to modern formations. It also includes notes on lunar cycles, comet sightings, and planetary positions. This suggests a structured and consistent method of astronomical observation, far beyond simple stargazing or mythological interpretation.

What makes this discovery truly extraordinary is that it predates notable Western records by several centuries. While Babylonian and Greco-Roman charts have long been considered the foundation of astronomical science, this Chinese map may push the timeline for such knowledge back significantly. Researchers believe its accuracy indicates the use of basic measuring instruments and a high degree of mathematical understanding.

Beyond the scientific content, the star chart underscores the sophistication of ancient Chinese science, which has often been underrepresented in Western narratives. During the Warring States period (475–221 BCE), celestial observation was deeply integrated into Chinese society, serving agricultural, political, and ceremonial purposes. The movement of stars and planets guided not only crop cycles but also imperial decisions and spiritual beliefs.

Ongoing studies are using infrared imaging to uncover hidden layers of ink and faded inscriptions, potentially revealing even more details about the map’s origins. Experts are working to precisely date the document and identify the region and scholars responsible for its creation.

If validated, the map could reshape our understanding of the development of astronomy, placing ancient China at the forefront of early scientific achievement. What was once considered the domain of Babylon or Greece may now include a much older and equally sophisticated Chinese chapter — one that began not in myth, but in the quiet, systematic study of the stars.

