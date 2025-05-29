World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How Ancient Cities Caused a Bedbug Boom — Scientists Reveal Surprising Link

Science

Bedbugs — the blood-sucking pests that haunt bedrooms worldwide — may owe their global dominance to one of humanity’s earliest innovations: the creation of permanent cities. That’s the striking conclusion of a new study exploring how the rise of urban civilization thousands of years ago triggered a massive explosion in bedbug populations, reshaping the evolutionary path of one of the most resilient human parasites.

Клоп
Photo: flickr.com by Gilles San Martin from Namur, Belgium, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Клоп

Scientists conducted genetic and fossil analyses of bedbug remains found at archaeological sites dating back over 3,000 years. These locations, scattered across the Middle East and Central Asia, reveal that bedbug populations began to soar in direct correlation with the formation of densely populated urban centers. The research suggests that early human settlement patterns played a critical role in creating ideal breeding grounds for these insects. The findings were detailed in a feature by The Guardian.

According to researchers, ancient cities provided three essential conditions for bedbug proliferation: stable shelter, constant access to human hosts, and indoor environments with moderated temperatures. Living in buildings with beds, fabric coverings, and limited airflow allowed bedbugs to thrive, feed, and reproduce year-round. Unlike nomadic life, which exposed parasites to environmental fluctuations, city living offered bedbugs an uninterrupted supply of food and protection.

Further analysis revealed genetic divergence between pre-urban and urban-associated bedbug lineages. Earlier populations appeared less specialized and more spread across multiple host types. In contrast, the urban-adapted bedbugs showed clear evolutionary traits geared specifically toward human blood, including increased resistance to temperature shifts and chemicals, and improved hiding strategies within household objects.

Another key factor was the emergence of trade networks and structured social systems. As humans began transporting goods, textiles, and even military forces across vast distances, bedbugs traveled with them — hiding in fabric, storage containers, and personal belongings. Their global spread mirrored the expansion of human civilization, hitching rides on the engines of empire and commerce.

Today, modern pest control experts face a new wave of bedbug outbreaks that are harder to manage than ever before. The study points out that bedbugs have developed significant resistance to many chemical treatments. By understanding their deep evolutionary history — and how closely it’s intertwined with ours — scientists hope to develop more effective and adaptive control strategies.

The broader lesson, according to the research team, is that human innovations often have unexpected ecological consequences. While the development of cities laid the foundation for modern civilization, it also inadvertently empowered one of the most enduring parasites in human history. Our built environments don’t just shape human behavior — they shape the biology of the species that live alongside us.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
