World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Frozen Water Found Around Baby Star Outside Our Solar System for the First Time

Science

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that could reshape our understanding of planetary formation and the origin of life: for the first time, frozen water has been detected around a baby star located outside our Solar System. The discovery was made using the powerful ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) observatory in Chile and offers direct evidence of water ice in early planetary nurseries far beyond our cosmic neighborhood.

Водяной лед вокруг далекой звезды
Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA by Ralf Crawford (STScI), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Водяной лед вокруг далекой звезды

The star in question, known as IRAS 15398-3359, lies approximately 520 light-years from Earth in the Lupus constellation. It is still in the earliest stage of stellar development and remains shrouded in a thick envelope of gas and dust. During high-resolution observations, scientists detected spectral signatures of water ice in the protoplanetary disk surrounding the young star. The discovery was detailed in a recent report by Revista Galileu.

According to the research team, the presence of frozen water at such an early stage in the star's formation has far-reaching implications. As the disk evolves, the ice is likely to become embedded in forming comets, asteroids, and possibly rocky planets — serving as a critical delivery system for water to future worlds. This supports the theory that Earth’s water, and that of other habitable planets, may have originated in similar icy conditions within young stellar systems.

Data from ALMA revealed that the ice exists in significant concentrations, composed of both pure H2O and molecular blends including carbon monoxide and methanol. Detecting such ice required the telescope’s ultra-sensitive capabilities, capable of identifying molecular traces even within dense cosmic dust clouds. These findings confirm that not only gas but solid ice components play a crucial role in early planetary chemistry.

This discovery also provides valuable insights for the growing field of exoplanet research. By better understanding how water is distributed in protoplanetary disks, scientists can refine models predicting where potentially habitable exoplanets may form and what their initial atmospheric compositions might look like. This knowledge enhances our ability to target future space telescopes toward promising planetary systems.

The researchers describe the system as a “wet cosmic nursery,” suggesting that the conditions necessary for life may emerge much earlier and more frequently across the universe than previously thought. If water — a foundational ingredient for life — is common even in the infancy of planetary systems, the chances of life emerging elsewhere may be significantly higher.

Looking ahead, astronomers plan to focus similar observations on other young stars to determine whether the presence of frozen water is an isolated case or a widespread phenomenon. The ultimate goal is to map the journey of water through space — from interstellar dust and ice to the surfaces of potentially life-bearing planets orbiting distant suns.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
Trump: No Sanctions on Russia Not to Disrupt Peace Talks
World
Trump: No Sanctions on Russia Not to Disrupt Peace Talks
Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire Видео 
Popular
Only Survivor: Russian Soldier Captures Deadly Attack on Camera in Kursk Oblast

A Russian soldier accidentally filmed his entire combat group getting killed in Kursk Oblast during the ceasefire declared on May 9, 2025

Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire
Laughter and Lost Translation: Zelensky’s Speech Cut Short by Merz in Berlin
Chancellor Merz Interrupts Zelensky Who Comes to Berlin Dressed in Prison Attire
Why Trump Isn't Hitting Russia Harder: Investment Bankers Weigh In
Moscow May Strike Berlin Should Taurus Missiles Hit Russia
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Turkey Balances East and West as Erdoğan Eyes Historic Peace Role Lyuba Lulko No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Putin Ready for Peace but Insists on Neutral Ukraine and Territorial Claims
Flight Dispute Erupts Over MAGA Hat, Ends with Surprise Upgrade
Mysterious Fortress-Like Structure Found in Antarctica Sparks Wild Theories
Mysterious Fortress-Like Structure Found in Antarctica Sparks Wild Theories
Last materials
Frozen Water Found Around Baby Star Outside Our Solar System for the First Time
US Scientists Build Laser 100 Times More Powerful Than Global Electricity Output
Neanderthals’ Inner Ears Reveal Ancient Population Collapse
Astronomers Discover Object That Takes 25,000 Years to Orbit the Sun
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
No Perfume? No Problem: 7 Natural Ways to Smell Amazing All Day
How to Travel to Turkey on a Budget: Smart Tips From Frequent Travelers
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Security Camera — Here’s How to Do It in Minutes
5 Silent Signs Your Cat Might Have Worms — And How to Spot Them Early
Trump: No Sanctions on Russia Not to Disrupt Peace Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.