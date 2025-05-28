Astronomers Discover Object That Takes 25,000 Years to Orbit the Sun

Astronomers have discovered one of the most distant objects ever detected within the boundaries of our Solar System — a celestial body so remote that it takes approximately 25,000 years to complete a single orbit around the Sun. This extraordinary finding has both captivated and baffled the global scientific community, opening up new questions about the architecture and limits of the Solar System.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gsfc/6938796248/ by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Солнечный протуберанец

The object, which has yet to receive an official designation, was identified using next-generation telescopes capable of scanning the outermost regions of interstellar space. Its orbital path is highly elongated and stretches far beyond Pluto’s orbit, reaching into areas that border the Oort Cloud — a vast halo of icy debris that marks the Sun’s gravitational boundary. The discovery was first reported by Click Petróleo e Gás.

Researchers involved in the project say the object’s unique trajectory may suggest the presence of gravitational forces that are not yet fully understood. The body itself has a very low albedo, meaning it reflects little light — a clue that it is composed largely of dark material and frozen compounds. Preliminary estimates suggest a diameter of over 400 kilometers, which may qualify it as a dwarf planet, pending further analysis of its mass and composition.

Its exceptionally long orbit poses intriguing questions about its origin. Was it formed alongside the planets of our Solar System, or was it captured by the Sun’s gravity after wandering in from another region of the galaxy? Scientists do not yet have a definitive answer but hope that future observations will clarify its history and trajectory.

The time it takes to complete a single orbit is nothing short of staggering. At 25,000 years per revolution, the last time this object passed near the Sun could have predated the emergence of the earliest human civilizations. This makes it not only a scientific marvel but also a relic of cosmic history on a scale few phenomena can match.

Its orbital plane appears to be tilted compared to that of most known planets, which has fueled renewed speculation about the existence of unseen massive bodies — possibly the hypothesized "Planet Nine" — influencing orbital dynamics in the outer Solar System. Some astronomers believe that tracking such distant objects may be key to locating other undiscovered bodies that disturb the orbits of trans-Neptunian objects.

To gain deeper insights, astronomers plan to deploy more sensitive instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope and ground-based observatories equipped with high-resolution spectrometers. These tools will help determine the object's chemical composition, temperature, and mass, as well as improve models predicting its orbital evolution over the next millennia.

The discovery underscores just how much remains unknown about the distant edges of our planetary system. For scientists, such objects serve as time capsules, preserving information about the conditions that existed during the Solar System’s formation. For the broader public, it’s a humbling reminder that the universe still holds countless mysteries, many of which are only now beginning to emerge from the cosmic shadows.