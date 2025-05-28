Turn Your Old Phone Into a Security Camera — Here’s How to Do It in Minutes

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
If you’ve got an old smartphone sitting in a drawer, don’t rush to recycle it just yet. According to a recent tech feature, you can easily turn your outdated device into a functioning security camera — saving money and giving new life to old tech.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Martin Seyer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
With just a Wi-Fi connection, a free app, and a power cable, that dusty phone can monitor your front door, pet, garage, or nursery. Here's how to do it — step by step.

Step 1: Choose the Right Old Phone

Look for a smartphone that still powers on, can connect to Wi-Fi, and has a working camera. Ideally, the phone should be able to run modern apps (iOS 10+ or Android 6.0+), though many security apps are light and run well on older devices.

Don’t worry about SIM cards or cellular service — all you need is Wi-Fi access and a power source.

Step 2: Factory Reset (Optional but Recommended)

If you’re repurposing a phone that previously held personal data, perform a factory reset to clear memory and ensure it runs smoothly. Then, install only the essentials — a camera app and a battery-saving tool, if needed.

Step 3: Install a Security Camera App

There are several apps that transform your phone into a live-streaming camera with motion detection, cloud storage, and alerts. Popular free options include:

  • Alfred Camera (Android/iOS)
  • Manything (iOS)
  • IP Webcam (Android)
  • AtHome Camera (Android/iOS)

Install the app on your old phone as the “camera,” and optionally on your current phone as the “viewer.” Many apps support live viewing, two-way audio, and night vision depending on the phone’s hardware.

Step 4: Mount and Position the Camera

Decide what you want to monitor — front door, window, baby’s room, pet corner — and choose a secure place to mount or prop the phone. Mini tripods, wall brackets, or even tape can work in a pinch.

Ensure the camera has a clear line of sight and a nearby power outlet. Keep it plugged in to avoid battery drain during continuous use.

Step 5: Secure and Optimize

For safety and reliability:

  • Disable auto-lock or sleep mode in the phone’s settings.
  • Keep the screen dimmed to reduce burn-in.
  • Connect the device to a guest Wi-Fi network if possible.
  • Turn off notifications and other background apps.

Some users even remove SIM cards entirely and set the device in “airplane mode” with Wi-Fi enabled, to reduce interruptions and preserve performance.

When It Makes Sense

This setup is ideal for:

  • Budget-conscious home security
  • Monitoring pets or children while away
  • Watching for deliveries at your front door
  • Keeping an eye on elderly family members

While it won't replace a full professional security system, it’s a smart, sustainable solution for basic surveillance — especially when you're using tech you already own.

Final Tip: Don’t Forget About Data Privacy

Be mindful of the app’s permissions and data policies. Stick to well-reviewed software from trusted developers, and avoid granting access to unnecessary features like contacts or messages.

And with that — your old phone has a new purpose. From drawer clutter to digital watchdog in just 15 minutes.

Margarita Kicherova
