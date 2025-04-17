Scientists film colossal Antarctic squid at a depth of 600 meters

A colossal Antarctic squid was captured on video in its natural habitat for the first time since the species was discovered 100 years ago, the Schmidt Ocean Institute said.

People could learn about this squid species mostly by studying its remains found in stomachs of whales and seabirds. There were also a few incidents when fishermen could film dying adult specimens.

The footage, showing a juvenile squid about only 30 centimeters long, was captured at a depth of 600 meters near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic.

According to scientists, the Antarctic colossal squid can grow up to seven meters in length and weigh as much as 500 kilograms, making them the heaviest invertebrates on the planet.

Details

The colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) is a species of very large squid belonging to the Cranchiidae family, that of the cockatoo squids or glass squids. It is sometimes called the Antarctic cranch squid or giant squid (not to be confused with the giant squid in genus Architeuthis) and is believed to be the largest squid species in terms of mass. It is the only recognized member of the genus Mesonychoteuthis. The species is confirmed to reach a mass of at least 495 kilograms (1,091 lb), though the largest specimens—known only from beaks found in sperm whale stomachs—may perhaps weigh as much as 600–700 kilograms (1,300–1,500 lb), making it the largest extant invertebrate. Maximum total length has been estimated between 10 metres (33 ft) and 14 metres (46 ft) but the former estimate is more likely. The colossal squid has the largest eyes of any known creature ever to exist, with an estimated diameter of 27–30 cm (11–12 in) to 40 cm (16 in) for the largest collected specimen.

