Crew Dragon brings four space explorers home, while seven others remain on ISS

Crew Dragon brings four space travellers back home

Cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov of Roscosmos and NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Barry Wilmore, and Sunita Williams have returned to Earth, NASA reports. Gorbunov and Hague spent 171 days in orbit, while Williams and Wilmore were there for 286 days.

Williams and Wilmore were originally scheduled to spend eight days on the station, but their mission was extended by nine months due to a spacecraft malfunction caused by the failure of several maneuvering thrusters during docking with the ISS.

Cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov, as well as NASA astronauts Donald Pettit, Anne McClain and Nicole Ayers, and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi continue their flight on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, built by SpaceX, splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on March 19, 2025, at 00:57 Moscow time. The ship undocked from the International Space Station on Tuesday, at 08:06 Moscow time. The return process was broadcast on the NASA website.

