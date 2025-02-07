A deep-sea anglerfish was spotted off the coast of the Spanish island of Tenerife.

Research biologists recorded a deep-sea anglerfish, aka the 'devilfish', ascending from the depths to the surface before their eyes near the Canary Islands.

"This may be the first documented encounter of a live adult devilfish, or Melanocetus johnsonii, at the surface in daylight! A legendary fish that few have had the chance to see alive," scientists of Condrik Tenerife wrote in their post.

The unusual encounter was captured on video. The footage could be the first recorded observation of a live adult Melanocetus johnsonii during daylight hours.

Previously, only dead anglerfish or fish in the larval stage had been recorded. Scientists are unsure why the sea devil surfaced. Possible reasons include underwater currents, predators, or illness.

Melanocetus johnsonii, or Johnson's black anglerfish, is a predatory deep-sea fish from the Melanocetidae family of the anglerfish order. It uses bright photophores at the tip of its illicium on its head, resembling a fishing rod, to lure prey. The glowing effect is produced by special bacteria living in symbiosis with the fish. The anglerfish attracts small crustaceans, lanternfish, and gonostomatids with its light. Its highly stretchable stomach allows it to swallow prey larger than itself.