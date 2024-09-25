World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian engineers design Buran cargo drone

Russia develops new cargo drone that can be used to evacuate people
Russian specialists designed the Buran cargo drone that can be used to deliver cargo to the front line, developer company Kotlin-Novator told the Izvestia newspaper.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

The UAV weighs about 80 kilograms and can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour. If unloaded, the drone can stay airborne for 45 minutes.

The six rotor hexacopter can deliver up to 80 kilograms of ammunition, water, and other cargo to supply troops on the front line.

The developers hope that the Buran can be used for the evacuation of people. During testing, the drone lifted a person. In addition, the vehicle can drop ammunition and conduct reconnaissance operations at any time of day and night.

The drone uses a three-band communication channel for operations. This type of channel is protected from effects of electronic warfare. If the video signal is lost, the Buran drone can be returned to the starting point using coordinates.

