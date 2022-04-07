EN RU FR PT
Google removes apps that were stealing data from millions of devices

Google removes applications that had millions of downloaders for the reason that this software had covertly harvested data, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

Researchers figured out that among this applications were weather apps, highway radar apps, QR-code scanner apps and many others that had a code for collecting user's data. The types of information that has been collected include: location of the user, email address, phone number etc.

The one who's behind this is supposedly Measurement Systems company that executes cyber-intelligence for the US national-security institutions. The company refuses all the accusations.

According to the researchers, Measurement Systems paid developers to add their software that were used to collect user's data. This software was installed on t least 60 million devices.

 

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Andrey Mihayloff Maxar Bucha massacre satellite photos: Can they be trusted? Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The war against a free flow of information Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Igor Bukker 'Putin knows': Trump asks to leak dirt on Biden’s son Igor Bukker
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
