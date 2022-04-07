Police reports AirTag's been used as a tracker for stalking females

New police data reveals that during an eight-month period across in eight jurisdictions across all the US 50 women called the cops for the reason that they'd received notifications suggesting that they'd been stalked with an AirTag device. Motherboard got access to the police reports.

The majority of the calls were made by women. Half of them suspected that they were tagged by the man they knew, for example their ex or their boss. There was only one registered case with a man, who complained that he'd been tagged by his former romantic partner.

The other half of the complaints was connected with thefts and robberies.

AirTag is a device which costs $29 that is produced by Apple and may be used for tracking the locations of client's important belongings.