Krasnodar Krai Shifts from Import-Substitution to Scaled Agricultural Machinery Output

Krasnodar Krai is scaling its agricultural machinery production, moving beyond import-substitution rhetoric to verified industrial output. In 2026, the region manufactured over 2,000 units of agricultural equipment, including headers, cultivators, and sprayers, as local farmers shift procurement toward regional suppliers. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, this trend is reducing the prevalence of foreign machinery across the region's arable lands.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены Nighttime tractor operation in the field

The production chain begins with a state-funded focus on engineering capacity. To reduce the gap between design and deployment, the regional government reimburses factories for up to 95% of the costs associated with establishing engineering and technical centers. Since 2023, 24 companies-ranging from machine tool builders to radio electronics developers-have utilized this support to bring 114 new equipment models to market.

The regional industrial cluster now comprises 30 manufacturers. This ecosystem covers a full production cycle: raw metal processing, the manufacture of critical components such as hydraulic cylinders, and the assembly of final products including grain harvesters, tractors, and irrigation systems. This vertical integration ensures that the logistics chain, from the field to the elevator, is supported by locally produced hardware.

To align factory output with farmer demand, the region employs a subsidy mechanism where the state compensates manufacturers for up to 15% of the discounts offered to buyers. Since 2020, 27 machine-building companies have received over 860 million rubles through this program, stabilizing production volumes by lowering the entry price for end-users.

The financial results of this expansion are reflected in shipment volumes. Since the start of 2026, product shipments have exceeded 1.2 billion rubles, marking a 35.9% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth indicates a shift from supplemental production to a scaled industrial capacity capable of supporting the region's food security independently.