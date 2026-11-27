Vladivostok's New R&D Center Shifts Regional Focus From Cargo Transit to Food Engineering

In Vladivostok, a city defined by its role as a Pacific gateway, the focus is shifting from the movement of raw cargo to the engineering of shelf-stable food. ReadyMillab, founded by entrepreneur Vasily Klyukin, is establishing an R&D center designed to bridge the gap between raw Far Eastern produce and a national consumer market. The facility functions as an open industrial laboratory, providing a physical space where local fishermen and meat processors can convert perishable raw materials into high-tech, long-term storage products.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены The warehouse employee checks the order of ready‑made food in the thermal container

The core of the operation relies on retort technology-a process of thermal treatment within flexible, airtight packaging. While common in Western military and travel rations, the technology is relatively new to the Primorsky region. The center allows local producers, such as farmers from Ussuriysk, to move from a raw recipe to a validated, scalable formula and a trial batch without needing to build their own processing plants.

The facility's capacity is centered on the Steri Ace sterilization system. This equipment creates a thermal bottleneck that halts biological decay: full sterilization enables a shelf life of up to two years at room temperature, while pasteurization extends the life of refrigerated products to three or four months. For a region characterized by vast distances and complex logistics, this capability transforms high-value perishables-like crab and other seafood-into durable goods that can reach any Russian city without losing their structural or flavor properties.

The project represents an investment of 18.9 million rubles and has created seven initial jobs. To reduce the frictions of the supply chain, ReadyMillab has partnered with Lev Gorbatenko's Pacific Real Package, which produces the necessary retort packaging locally. By co-locating the packaging and the processing, the system minimizes transportation costs and accelerates the time it takes for a product to move from the laboratory to the retail shelf. The company operates as a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok, utilizing tax incentives provided by the status and support from the Opora Rossii business association.

The facility is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2027. The hardware-including the filling lines and the Steri Ace unit-is currently in transit. The final phase of construction involves installing the necessary steam, water, and air preparation systems required to power the sterilization process. Once active, the center will serve as a practical training ground for students from local universities and colleges, shifting the region's economic identity from a transit hub to a center for food science innovation.