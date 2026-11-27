Kuzbass Pivots to Digital Economy by Linking Heavy Industry to AI Infrastructure

The Kuzbass region, long defined by its coal mines and steel mills, is attempting to pivot toward a digital economy. Governor Ilya Seredyuk recently outlined a strategy for the next two to three years that pairs traditional heavy industry with the development of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Rather than isolated projects, the administration describes this as a systemic effort to diversify an economy historically reliant on raw material extraction.

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The current economic framework remains anchored in coal and metallurgy, but the objective is to shift from simple extraction to deeper processing within the region. A central piece of this mechanism is the planned construction of a modern power plant designed to capture over 99% of harmful emissions. The energy generated by this facility is intended to power high-capacity data centers and computing clusters. This creates a direct link between the region's energy production and the high-tech requirements of AI, attempting to turn an industrial legacy into a technological asset.

This industrial shift is coinciding with urban redevelopment in Kemerovo, Novokuznetsk, and the Sheregesh ski resort. The focus here is on comprehensive territorial development, aimed at transforming industrial hubs into habitable urban spaces. While housing is the immediate output, the goal is to mitigate the environmental and social costs of living in a primary production zone.

Diversification also extends to machinery and agriculture in cities like Yurga, Novokuznetsk, and Kemerovo, where existing scientific bases and skilled labor are already present. In the agricultural sector, the strategy emphasizes local processing. By shifting the focus from selling raw produce to finished goods, the region aims to retain the added value within the local budget rather than exporting the profit margin to external markets.

Tourism in Kuzbass is taking an unconventional form by leveraging the region's industrial identity. Approximately 80 local enterprises have opened their doors for industrial tours, effectively treating factories and mines as cultural assets. Along with events and sports infrastructure, this approach attempts to monetize the industrial landscape, turning the region's heritage into a supplementary revenue stream while balancing the demands of a modern service economy against a traditional industrial base.