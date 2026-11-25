Buryat Research Institute shifts from survival to seed production for regional food security

The integration of the Buryat Research Institute of Agriculture (BurNIISKh) into the North-Federal Scientific Center for Agricultural Sciences (SFNCA RAS) has shifted the organization from a survival phase to a systematic restoration of its technical base and breeding operations. This restructuring provided the capital necessary to replace obsolete machinery-including tractors, seeders, and weather stations-and restart the seed production cycle, which had previously collapsed.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Wheat

The institute's primary objective is to reduce Buryatia's reliance on food imports from Mongolia and neighboring Russian regions, such as the Altai and Krasnoyarsk territories and the Irkutsk region. This strategy centers on developing drought-resistant crops specifically adapted to the local climate.

The institute has resumed planting operations across 200 hectares, prioritizing varieties that outperform non-regional alternatives during dry periods. A key success is the "Baikalskaya" wheat, an improved version of the "Buryatskaya ostistaya" variety. In the current season at the Kuytunskoye enterprise, this variety yielded 51.6 centners per hectare, significantly higher than the 38 centners produced by the "Uralosibirskaya" variety. Furthermore, the institute is one of only two global originators of spring rye, producing the "Pribaikalskaya" variety alongside the "Onokhoyskaya." In the cereal sector, the "Nuker" barley variety is expected to enter the State Register by 2027 after outperforming standard benchmarks by 2.5 centners per hectare in trials.

Beyond grains, the facility is scaling high-value specialty crops and livestock additives. The institute has launched trials for "Nina" honeysuckle and restored propagation via green cuttings, producing 8,000 units this year. A collection nursery featuring 16 medicinal herb species has been established, with initial trials of spotted milk thistle yielding 80 kg of seeds from 0.2 hectares. In the livestock sector, the institute developed a protein-vitamin granule for young sheep using local inputs, such as sea buckthorn pomace and alfalfa. Testing showed a weight gain increase of 0.9 kg over the control group within 30 days.

Technical operations are moving toward precision agriculture to reduce farmer overhead. The institute is implementing nitrogen fertilizer calculations based on multispectral camera data and the "SAM-N" climate monitoring system. This digital stack includes the use of BGSHA agricultural drones for the precise application of herbicides on small-plot breeding sites.

Growth remains constrained by a critical personnel gap and a tendency toward technological misalignment. With a staff of 43, the institute is attempting to build a talent pipeline connecting local colleges, practical experience at BurNIISKh, and targeted education at the Buryat State Academy of Agriculture (BGSHA). Additionally, the institute is fighting a trend where farmers adopt European Russian agricultural techniques via the internet; without adjusting for local soil and climate specifics, these imported methods have led to soil degradation and lower yields.

By returning to seed production and developing unique rye varieties, BurNIISKh is transitioning from theoretical research to the production of tangible tools for regional food security, creating a foundation for commercial demand within the republic and beyond.