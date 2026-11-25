South Yakutian Thermal Power Plant Starts First Gas Turbine Unit

The first gas turbine unit of the South Yakutian Thermal Power Plant (TЭС) has entered operation in the village of Chulman, located in the Neryungri district. This initial phase adds 110 MW of capacity to the power grid of Eastern Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dmitri Tovstonog, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Thermal power plant

The facility operates on natural gas supplied via the Power of Siberia pipeline. This first turbine is the initial step in a phased rollout of a combined-cycle power block. The complete configuration of the plant consists of three units: two gas turbines providing 110 MW each and one steam turbine producing 93 MW. Once all three units are fully commissioned, the plant's total installed electrical capacity will reach 313 MW.

The primary function of this new generation capacity is to power the Eastern Range of the Russian railway network. By providing a stable electricity supply to these lines, the project enables the electrification of freight corridors critical for transporting goods into the Asia-Pacific region.

For the southern districts of Yakutia, the activation of the first unit shifts the baseline of power reliability. This creates the physical capacity required to connect new industrial enterprises and supports the technical viability of further investment projects in the region.