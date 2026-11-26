Rostov Red Caviar Prices Approach 2027 Subsistence Minimum as Far East Catch Collapses

In the Rostov region, the price of natural red caviar has reached 18,000 rubles per kilogram, a figure that now closely aligns with the regional subsistence minimum of 19,000 rubles projected for 2027. Depending on the variety, prices fluctuate between 10,000 and 25,000 rubles, meaning the most expensive options exceed the monthly subsistence threshold by 30%.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TypeZero, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Red caviar

While consumers typically purchase caviar in small increments of 100 to 250 grams rather than by the kilogram, the upward price trajectory increases the relative cost of holiday spending. Local trends suggest prices will continue to climb as the New Year period approaches.

The price spike is driven by a collapse in raw material supply from the Russian Far East. During the most recent fishing season, the actual catch fell to under 100,000 tons, failing to reach the planned target of 227,000 tons. This shortfall in biomass, compounded by production overhead, logistics, and retail margins, has shifted the cost burden directly to the end consumer.