Vyatsk State University Ranks Sixth Nationally for Startup Diplomas

Vyatsk State University (VyatSU) has placed sixth in a national ranking of Russian universities for the number of graduation projects completed under the "Startup as a Diploma" program. Data from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education's Project Office for 2026 shows that VyatSU students defended 139 projects, a volume that puts the university ahead of several larger federal institutions, including the Higher School of Economics (HSE), Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, RTU MIREA, and Tomsk Polytechnic University, among 193 participating schools.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TSUMKirov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Vyatka-TSUM, Kirov

The university treats the startup diploma not as a final exam, but as a multi-year trajectory. Students move from initial conceptualization in their early years to prototype development and pilot implementation. This process shifts the academic requirement from a theoretical thesis to a market-tested product, with several projects already generating sales or targeting specific industrial needs within the Kirov region.

The output varies across technical and social domains. In fintech and cybersecurity, students have developed "FinHelp," a machine-learning service for credit risk diagnostics by Anastasia Madzhara, and a transaction fraud-monitoring system based on domestic software stacks by Grigory Belykh. Industrial applications include Vyacheslav Perminov's work on solid-state electrolyte synthesis for lithium-ion batteries and Nina Rychkova's "EcoGranula," a project converting poultry waste into fertilizer with a projected payback period of less than ten months.

Other projects address social and educational gaps, such as Viktoria Snigireva's "Speech Mosaic" for early speech correction, the "NETETIKET" platform for preventing cyberbullying, a prompt-engineering practicum titled "Prompt-DNA," and a computer game based on regional Vyatka mythology.

To bridge the gap between a student project and a viable business, the university provides access to laboratories and engineering services. The validation process is governed by commissions where 70% of the evaluators are representatives from the private sector, ensuring that the academic credit is tied to industrial utility rather than just theoretical rigor.