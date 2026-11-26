Port of Korsakov dredging targets 11.4-meter depth to enable deep-water ship access

Dredging operations have begun in the Port of Korsakov to deepen the shipping channel to a depth of 11.4 meters. This specific technical shift in the seabed profile is designed to accommodate vessels with drafts of 9 to 10 meters, a capacity that would effectively open the harbor to deep-water ships and large-tonnage fishing fleets. The port expects this access to be operational by next year.

Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром Gazprom, Sakhalin

The project follows the completed reconstruction of five berths at the Fishing Port. Further upgrades are scheduled through July 2027, focusing on the reconstruction of the Southern Loading Area piers and the construction of a breakwater. The Russian government is allocating approximately 600 million rubles to fund these specific structural additions, as part of a broader modernization plan extending to 2030.

Once these physical constraints are removed, Korsakov is intended to function as a deep-water shelter port and a critical node within the Trans-Arctic transport corridor. These upgrades aim to push annual cargo turnover to 4.6 million tons and establish the harbor's capacity to receive ocean liners.

Meanwhile, at the Port of Kholmsk, the waiting hall has been renovated and is ready for lease to carriers. However, the physical flow of passengers remains constrained; travelers currently use a temporary waiting area in the administration square, where they are shuttled by bus to the port checkpoint for security screening before accessing the terminal.