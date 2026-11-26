Dagestan Furniture and Lighting Market Reaches 88.3% Import Dependency

The Republic of Dagestan has emerged as one of Russia's most import-dependent regions for wholesale furniture, carpets, and lighting equipment. According to a study by FinExpertiza, based on Rosstat data, foreign products accounted for 88.3% of the region's turnover in these categories during the first three quarters of 2026.

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This level of dependency far exceeds the national average of 32% for the same sector. The most acute cases of import reliance are found in the Pskov (100%) and Tver (97%) regions, where domestic production is virtually absent from the wholesale chain.

A similar pattern of reliance on foreign goods is evident across other product categories in the North Caucasus. In Karachay-Cherkessia, 100% of the turnover for household appliances is driven by imports. In the Stavropol Territory, imported appliances account for 70% of the market, while furniture and carpets sit at 51.2%.

On a national scale, the share of imports in overall wholesale trade saw a short-term dip, falling to 17.2% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 24.8% during the same period the previous year. However, the long-term trajectory suggests a deepening structural dependence. Elena Trubnikova, president of FinExpertiza, notes that over the last seven years, the share of foreign goods in the wholesale sector has grown by more than 1.5 times, rising from 10% to the current 17.2%.

While the immediate figures show a slight decline, the broader trend reveals a steady increase in import reliance. In specific regional markets and product groups-particularly furniture and appliances-this dependency has reached critical levels, with foreign goods claiming nearly the entire market share.