Amur Region Labor Shortage Drives Public Sector Wage Hikes

The labor market in the Amur region has reached a state of near-total employment. As of early November, only 1,199 people are officially registered as unemployed, representing just 0.3% of the region's working-age population. This tight labor supply has shifted leverage toward workers, manifesting most clearly in rising wages across the public sector.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Amur Region, Blagoveshchensk, Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The distribution of unemployment reveals a sharp geographic and demographic divide. In the Tyndinsky, Shimanovsky, Svobodnensky, and Skovorodinsky districts, the rate is negligible at 0.1%. In contrast, the Selemdzhinsky district reports a rate of nearly 2%, highlighting a pocket of relative stagnation amidst a broader regional shortage. Demographically, the burden of unemployment is not shared equally: women account for over 67% of the registered unemployed, while those under 30 make up only about 4%. The remainder consists largely of individuals approaching retirement age.

Employment data from the regional labor administration shows that over 2,000 residents found work in the first ten months of the year, with the average job search lasting no more than four months. The professional makeup of those seeking work is split evenly between former blue-collar workers and white-collar employees.

This scarcity of available labor has forced a natural upward adjustment in salaries within the budget-funded sector. To attract and retain essential staff, the region has seen significant increases in average monthly earnings across key social services for the first nine months of the year: physicians earn 146,000 rubles, nursing and social work staff exceed 79,000 rubles, preschool educators earn over 72,000 rubles, and teachers exceed 70,000 rubles.

Elena Romanova, a specialist in regional social policy and demographics, notes that the composition of the unemployed suggests a structural imbalance. The virtual absence of young people from unemployment lists indicates that they are either absorbed immediately into the workforce or are leaving the region entirely. Meanwhile, the concentration of older workers and women among the unemployed suggests a failure of the market to adapt to the skills of older generations or a lack of flexible opportunities for women.