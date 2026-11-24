Saint Petersburg Boosts Patent Fees as Legal Foreign Workforce Shrinks

The number of foreign nationals holding work patents in Saint Petersburg dropped nearly 30% over the past year, falling from 159,000 to 113,000. This decline reveals a wider gap in the city's labor market: of the approximately 217,000 foreign citizens currently residing in the city, only slightly more than half possess the official documentation required for legal employment.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg

While the pool of legal workers has shrunk, the city's budget has not felt the loss. Revenue from patent taxes remained steady at 10 billion rubles for 2026, held up by an increase in the cost of the documents themselves. The municipal government intends to lean further into this mechanism; a planned 37.5% price hike for patents in 2027 is projected to push revenues to 17 billion rubles or more, even if the number of workers remains stagnant or continues to fall.

This fiscal strategy coincides with a tightening of sector-specific restrictions. Under a draft decree from Governor Alexander Beglov, foreign nationals with patents will remain barred from working in taxi services, courier delivery, and retail trade through 2027. Businesses have been given a transition window until January 1, 2027, to replace foreign staff with Russian citizens.

Oleg Kapitanov, chairman of the committee for interethnic relations and migration policy, argues that these bans in the delivery and transport sectors have not triggered economic instability, claiming that vacancies are being filled by locals, including students. However, this official narrative clashes with the outlook from the small business community. Entrepreneurs warn that the forced shift in labor supply could trigger acute staffing shortages, lead to business closures, and ultimately drive up costs for consumers.

Labor market economist Irina Kostina notes that replacing migrants with Russian citizens is not a one-to-one substitution in terms of cost. Local workers typically demand higher wages and better conditions than foreign laborers, which alters the underlying cost structure of service delivery. The result is a growing tension between the city's budget goals-extracting higher fees from a smaller, legalized workforce-and the operational viability of the small businesses that rely on those workers.