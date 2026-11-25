A radical city makeover: Obsolete Soviet districts face unexpected fate

Novocheboksarsk is transitioning from a specialized industrial hub into a diversified urban center, attempting to balance high-output industrial productivity with the infrastructure required to retain a young workforce. The city's development is currently anchored by the Novocheboksarsk Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which the Russian Ministry of Economic Development evaluates at an 85% efficiency rating.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Коваленко is licensed under All Rights Reserved Shorshely, Chuvashia, Cosmonautics Museum

The industrial strategy has shifted from planning to active production, specifically targeting import substitution within the chemical and food processing sectors. The most significant material shift is the launch of the Volzhskaya Pereks and the modernization of PAO Khimprom. The former represents a capital investment of over 11 billion rubles and produces 50,000 tons of hydrogen peroxide annually, effectively covering up to 95% of Russia's domestic demand and reducing reliance on foreign imports. Simultaneously, Khimprom has expanded its calcium hypochlorite capacity to 36,500 tons per year. In the food sector, the Zvenigovsky complex has entered operation, adding meat processing and frozen food production to the city's output chain.

To prevent the flight of skilled labor to larger federal centers, the city is investing in social infrastructure to act as a counterweight to the industrial environment. This includes a transition toward "model libraries"-multifunctional community hubs-with three already operational and a fourth under development via a 15-million-ruble budget. By 2027, the city plans to open a new cinema and media studio at the site of the former Atăl theater, alongside the "Laboratory of TvorII" children's center within the Khimik Palace of Culture.

Under the Comprehensive Plan for Socio-Economic Development through 2030, Novocheboksarsk is moving toward systemic scaling. This is evidenced by 40 active investment projects totaling over 97 billion rubles and 72 infrastructure projects valued at nearly 20 billion rubles, primarily aimed at upgrading aging municipal utilities. A critical link in this chain is the redevelopment of the river port, intended to transform the waterfront into a production and logistics zone.

The city is also attempting to shorten the cycle between academic research and industrial application. A planned inter-university campus is designed to integrate science and business in the fields of smart energy, chemistry, and biotechnology. This initiative coincides with a shift in migration trends; the proportion of graduates intending to leave the region dropped from 80% in 2020 to 20% by 2024.

Finally, the city has implemented a structured reintegration pipeline for Special Military Operation (SMO) veterans, moving from medical care to rehabilitation and employment. Currently, 65% of returning personnel have been placed in jobs, and 41 individuals have established private businesses, supported by municipal advisors and the SMO Participants Association.