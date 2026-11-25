Chinese firm Seven granted quota for 70,000 workers in Kingisepp district

A branch of the Chinese corporation Seven has been granted a quota to bring 70,000 workers from the People's Republic of China to the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad region by 2027. The authorization, issued by a regional interdepartmental commission, intends to supply labor for the construction of a large-scale gas liquefaction and processing complex.

Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg

The scale of the requested workforce exceeds the official population of the town of Kingisepp, which stands at 48,355 residents. Across the broader Kingisepp district, the total population was recorded at 89,831 at the end of last year, meaning the potential influx of workers from a single company is nearly proportional to the existing regional population.

Seven's request was the largest among 35 approved applications. Other firms involved in the region requested smaller numbers: the engineering firm Rencons Heavy Industries sought over 13,000 workers, while units of Velesstroy requested between 4,197 and 4,401 personnel.

The labor surge is tied to the construction of the gas processing complex in Ust-Luga, managed by Baltic Chemical Complex and Ruskhimalyans. The facility is designed to process 45 billion cubic meters of gas annually sourced from West Siberian fields. According to Alexei Miller, chairman of the board of Gazprom, the complex was 70% complete by the end of last year. The project timeline has shifted by two years, with the first phase now scheduled for 2026 and the second for 2027.

Elena Romanova, an expert in regional demographics and social policy, notes that such a concentrated increase in foreign labor quotas creates a direct burden on local transport and social infrastructure. The sudden arrival of thousands of workers necessitates the rapid organization of temporary housing and services to accommodate the population shift.