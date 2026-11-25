Buryatia Shifts Horse Breeding from Preservation to Industrial Selection

Buryatia is transitioning its horse-breeding sector from passive breed preservation to an industrial selection system. This infrastructure integrates a digital data platform, a revised animal evaluation methodology, and specialized personnel training to shift the industry toward productive, commercial livestock management.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Two brown horses in a transport van for animals

The regional herd currently totals 52,300 horses, with 17,700 managed via the herd method. The breeding core is concentrated in four primary enterprises: SPK Uldurga, OOO Tugnuy, OOO Azhalsha, and ZAO Komsomolsky. To establish a baseline for systemic improvement, researchers selected 23,822 horses across ten different breeds. This process revealed that the existing bonitirivka guidelines-the comprehensive assessment of an animal's exterior and productivity-had been stagnant since 1988, prompting the development of a new technical instruction for evaluators.

The operational center of this system is the INFOPLEM: Horse Breeding digital platform. This aggregator processes real-time data on pedigrees, bonitirivka results, physical measurements, and genotypes. By replacing subjective analysis with a calculated index, the system evaluates productivity across four primary categories: meat and milk yield, exterior (supported by 2D neural network phenotyping), reproductive capacity, and adaptive qualities.

These metrics feed into three critical selection indices: meat production, reproduction, and adaptability. To verify these results, the project employs genetic passporting using SNP and STR genotyping, targeting 393 and 7,000 head, respectively, alongside testing panels for hereditary diseases. The resulting data allows breeders to automate herd management, optimizing pairing to maximize genetic gain while monitoring inbreeding levels to prevent breed degeneration.

The transition to digital selection relies on the accuracy of primary data entry, creating a dependency on skilled labor. To address this bottleneck, the Buryat State Academy of Agriculture, in collaboration with the All-Russian Research Institute of Horse Breeding and SakhaAgroplem, launched a professional retraining program. As of the current cycle, 57 specialists from seven regions-including Altai and Zabaykalsky Krais, Novosibirsk Region, Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Yakutia, and Tatarstan-have completed full retraining, while 150 others underwent advanced training. By 2026, ten specialized professionals will be integrated into the scientific laboratories.

The scale of the INFOPLEM database grew to 7,026 horses across various regions by October 1, 2026. The distribution shows a heavy concentration in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) with 4,573 horses across 28 farms, followed by Bashkortostan with 1,984 horses in 32 farms, Buryatia with 386 horses in 5 farms, and Zabaykalsky Krai with 83 horses in 3 farms.

This shift toward index-based evaluation integrates horse breeding into the national project for technological food security. However, the system's ultimate efficacy remains tied to the quality of the initial physical assessment; incorrect bonitirivka at the farm level directly compromises the precision of the selection indices.