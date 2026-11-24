St. Petersburg Labor Market Shifts Toward Professional Alignment

St. Petersburg's labor market is undergoing a structural realignment as a larger share of the workforce moves into roles that match their formal education. Five years ago, only 14% of the city's residents held positions directly aligned with their university degrees. Today, that figure has risen to 27%. When including adjacent or related specializations, the proportion of professionals utilizing their educational background reaches 39%, while 23% of residents have pivoted to entirely different career paths.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Shortage of service sector workers. A group of men near the mechanism

This shift toward professional alignment is not uniform across all sectors. Growth is most concentrated in industries driving the city's physical expansion and digital transformation. In construction and real estate, the share of specialists working in their field grew from 27% to 39%, and in IT, it rose from 20% to 32%. These figures suggest a tightening synchronization between industry demand and the supply of qualified graduates.

Conversely, traditional intellectual fields are seeing a decline in the percentage of people working within their specific degrees. In law, the share of those employed by specialty dropped from 59% to 46%. Science and education saw a decrease from 35% to 30%, while medicine and pharmaceuticals dipped slightly from 53% to 51%.

Data from hh. ru indicates that this "professionalization" trend extends beyond St. Petersburg. Moscow, as well as the Sverdlovsk and Samara regions, have seen the share of people working in their field rise to between 31% and 32%. Nationally, the average has climbed from 20% to 28%.

The barrier to entry varies sharply by skill level. By autumn 2026, the St. Petersburg market became more accessible for entry-level mass labor, with 55% of blue-collar vacancies requiring no prior experience. However, this accessibility is unevenly distributed. While 89.6% of vacancies for sales assistants and cashiers accept candidates without experience, the threshold for skilled trades is far higher: only 2.9% of employers are willing to hire welders without a professional track record.

For the majority of open positions, the critical requirement is between one and three years of experience, appearing in 39% of vacancies. Requirements for "industry veterans"-those with more than six years of experience-are rare, appearing in only 0.4% of listings.

As of early November, total open vacancies in the city exceeded 63,000. The most significant growth in demand over the past month has been concentrated in specialized management and control functions:

Quality Managers: Demand increased by 20%, with a median salary of 100,000 rubles.

Product Managers: Demand increased by 5%, with a median salary of 140,000 rubles.

Category Managers: Demand increased by 4%, with a median salary of 130,000 rubles.

PR Managers: Demand increased by 3%, with a median salary of 100,000 rubles.