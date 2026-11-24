Russian Inspectors Block 13 Tons of Buffalo Meat Containing Prohibited Drug Residues

Federal veterinary inspectors in Vladivostok have blocked the entry of more than 13 tons of imported buffalo meat after laboratory tests revealed the presence of prohibited medicinal residues. The meat, held at a temporary storage warehouse, was found to be unfit for human consumption, preventing it from reaching local markets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Fresh meat in the display case

Testing conducted by the Primorsky branch of the Federal State Budgetary Institution "APK NATSRYBA" identified two different substances across two separate shipments. One batch contained high concentrations of oxytetracycline, a tetracycline-group antibiotic, while the second batch tested positive for meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. The presence of these chemicals in the muscle tissue indicates that the required withdrawal periods-the time between the last administration of a drug and the animal's slaughter-were not observed.

Because the shipment failed to meet safety standards, the entire volume is slated for seizure and subsequent disposal. The owner of the cargo has been formally notified that the meat cannot be sold.

This incident follows a similar breach of safety protocols in late October, when another large shipment of buffalo meat arriving in Vladivostok was flagged for containing residues of the antiparasitic agent ivermectin. The repetition of these findings suggests a systemic failure in quality control at the production or supplier level.