Perm Region Transitions from Local Celebrations to Systemic Event Tourism

The Perm region has shifted its approach to event tourism from hosting isolated local celebrations to building a systemic tourism product. This transition was highlighted at the XV International Russian Event Awards in Yaroslavl, where the region earned the title of "Breakthrough of the Year in Event Tourism." Out of 716 applications from 59 regions across Russia and Belarus, nine projects from the Perm region made the shortlist of 294 finalists.

Photo: Веб-сайт национального проекта «Туризм и гостеприимство» Perm City skyline

The most significant elevation in scale is the designation of the "Heavenly Fair" ballooning festival in Kungur as a "National Event of Russia." This status, granted to only four projects nationwide this year, signals that the event has moved beyond local interest to become a draw for tourists on a federal level.

The region's successful projects reflect different economic drivers and industrial layers. The "Symphony of Fire" fireworks festival won the Grand Prix for industrial tourism by using pyrotechnics to visualize the history of the region's four primary industries: metallurgy, chemistry, machine building, and the timber complex. In smaller municipalities, events are being used as anchors for infrastructure investment. The "Bells of Russia" festival in Usolye Stroganovskoe, which attracted over 17,000 visitors, won the Grand Prix for spiritual and educational events; the festival is integrated into the ongoing restoration of the town's historic architectural complex, turning a recurring event into a catalyst for urban renewal.

Gastronomic identity also provided a competitive edge. The "Local and Tasty" festival in Berezniki and the Blueberry and Blueberry Pie Festival in Krasnovishersk secured top placements in categories divided by city population, demonstrating how local products are leveraged to create niche market appeal.

These results are the outcome of a long-term strategic framework. Since 2008, the region has operated the "59 Festivals of the 59th Region" program, designed to preserve the traditions of various ethnic groups, including the Komi-Permyaks, Tatars, Bashkirs, Udmurts, and Russians. This framework has scaled the regional event landscape to more than 250 annual festivals.