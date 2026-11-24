Russia's Ski Tourism Shifts from Caucasus to Siberian Hubs

Russia's ski tourism market is undergoing a geographic realignment. For the first time in five years, the top honor of the "Mountains of Russia" national award has shifted from the Caucasus to Siberia, signaling a broader transition in how the industry operates. The sector is moving away from a narrow focus on seasonal downhill skiing toward the development of year-round recreational hubs integrated into a wider service economy.

Photo: Пресс-служба курорта «Роза Хутор» Rosa Khutor Resort

The results of a public vote across 21 categories highlight this shift toward Siberian destinations. The Sheregesh all-season resort claimed the main trophy, while Manzherok, located in the Altai Republic, was named the best ski resort in the Siberian Federal District. For Altai, Manzherok's success is more than a trophy; it serves as a case study in how a concentrated large-scale investment project can reshape a regional economy. The complex has acted as a catalyst, drawing in private capital and creating a demand for ancillary services that local businesses are now beginning to fill.

This evolution marks a structural change in infrastructure. The industry has transitioned from a simple "lift and slope" model to the creation of comprehensive ecosystems. These hubs now integrate hotel complexes, glamping sites, diverse dining and entertainment options, and specialized training bases for youth and professional athletes. The goal is a year-round product that eliminates the volatility of seasonal demand.

The viability of these ecosystems depends on a specific coordination mechanism. Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and landscaping specialist, notes that success requires private investors to synchronize their developments with regional authorities. While the private sector builds the destination, the state must ensure the accessibility of the location and manage the foundational infrastructure required by both tourists and permanent residents.

The scale of this sector is becoming a strategic pillar of domestic tourism. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the expected tourist flow to the country's ski resorts could reach 10 million people this season. This volume transforms these resorts from niche sporting venues into significant economic drivers. In the Altai Republic specifically, the growth of Manzherok demonstrates a tension between modern service technologies and the natural landscape, creating a new labor market and employment opportunities for the local population.