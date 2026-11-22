Rosmorport Auctions 14 Rostov Berths to Transfer Operational Risk

Rosmorport, the federal state unitary enterprise overseeing Russia's seaport infrastructure, has opened an auction for the long-term lease of 14 berths in the Rostov region. The assets are divided across three strategic zones: the Central Cargo District, the Alexandrovsky Basin, and the Rostov Basin. With lease terms set at 49 years, the move shifts the physical management and operational risk of these facilities to private operators for nearly half a century.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Port cargo turnover, cargo port and sea vessels

The auction splits the berths into three lots, with starting annual prices that reflect the varying capacity and commercial utility of each location:

The Central Cargo District (Berths 6-13) carries a starting price of 34.7 million rubles.

The Alexandrovsky Basin (Berths 1-4) starts at 21.8 million rubles.

The Rostov Basin (Berths 28 and 29) is the lowest entry point at 9.5 million rubles.

The window for submitting bids remains open until December 22, 2026, with the auction scheduled for December 24.

While the Central and Alexandrovsky lots represent standard capacity expansions, Berths 28 and 29 in the Rostov Basin carry a history of operational friction. Located on Shosseinaya Street, these two berths serve distinct functions: one operates as a repair and mooring point, while the other handles general and bulk cargo. These assets have been the center of a protracted legal battle between Rosmorport and Rostov Port.

The physical control of the berths became a flashpoint in March 2024 when the lease agreement was terminated. Despite the legal severance and demands for the removal of property, Rostov Port continued to utilize the berths for commercial operations. This gap between legal right and physical occupancy has led to a series of lawsuits in the Arbitration Court of the Rostov Region.

Rosmorport is currently seeking over 53 million rubles in damages for unjust enrichment, adding to previous court-ordered payments for the unauthorized use of the capacity. By placing these specific berths on the open market, Rosmorport is moving past the attempt to resolve disputes with the former tenant and is instead seeking a new operator to integrate these assets back into a formal commercial flow.