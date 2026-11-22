Adygea Bladesmiths Revive Circassian Tradition With Hermitage-Grade Work

In Adygea, the Khashkhozhev family is reviving a hereditary tradition of bladesmithing, drawing on ancestral records from Kabardino-Balkaria. The production of traditional Circassian shashkas, daggers, and knives has evolved from a hobby into a multi-generational operation that integrates metallurgy with ornamental art.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Gary Todd, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bronze sword

The workshop operates through a functional division of labor to manage the distinct stages of production. Arsen Khashkhozhev, the head of the dynasty with a decade of experience, directs the overall technology and the transmission of artistic metalworking techniques. His son, Daud Khashkhozhev, manages the primary forging process, focusing on the precision of strikes on heated metal and the technical preparation of the blanks. Kambulat Khashkhozhev handles the finishing stages, including the aesthetic ornamentation of the blade and the crafting of handles and scabbards.

According to Daud Khashkhozhev, the process is a synthesis of physics, chemistry, and woodworking. This technical rigor has transitioned the workshop from a local craft to an institution with recognized quality; the family recently provided the State Hermitage Museum with a shashka and a dagger with scabbards to supplement its weaponry collection.

For the family, the restoration of this craft serves a developmental purpose beyond economic output. Arsen Khashkhozhev views the demanding physical labor of the forge as a primary tool for shaping the character of his sons and future grandchildren.