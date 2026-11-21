Russia's Rice Acreage Drops 27% as Production Costs Outpace Prices

Rice cultivation in the Astrakhan region has seen a sharp contraction this season, with planted areas dropping by 55%. This regional slump is part of a broader national trend; across Russia, rice acreage has declined by 27%. The collapse is most pronounced in the country's primary rice-growing hubs: Kalmykia saw a 62% decrease, Adygea nearly halved its acreage, and the Kuban region recorded a 35% drop.

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The driver of this decline is a straightforward economic calculation. Prices for raw rice have fallen below the cost of production, stripping the crop of its commercial viability and forcing farmers to reduce sowing. Despite the reduction in new plantings, the domestic market faces no immediate shortage, as substantial carry-over stocks from previous seasons continue to buffer supply.

Harvest forecasts for the Astrakhan region sit at 30,500 tons, a notable dip from the 37,000-ton record established in 2025. Recent heavy rains further hampered the pace of the current harvest, adding a climate-driven delay to the market-driven decline.

While current market conditions discourage planting, the region is doubling down on capital-intensive infrastructure. This creates a divergence between short-term operational retreats and long-term industrial strategy. In the Chernoryarsky district, the "Astrakhan Rice System" (operated by APK Resurs) is executing a plan stretching to 2038. With investments totaling nearly 17 billion rubles, the project focuses on building a processing plant and restoring aging Soviet-era irrigation networks. This specific enterprise grew its sowings to 4,600 hectares this season, yielding 23,200 tons and creating 280 jobs.

Similarly, Lebedi-Agro in the Kamyzyaksky district aims to launch a processing plant and warehouses by 2028 to support 235 new jobs. However, the impact of the current market slump is visible here as well: the company planted only 3,249 hectares of its intended 7,200.

The state is attempting to resolve these structural constraints through a federal land reclamation program launched in 2025. By modernizing four major irrigation systems, the government intends to expand the region's planting area by 23,500 hectares. The ultimate benchmark for this effort is an ambitious return to 1990 production levels, targeting an annual output of approximately 114,000 tons of raw rice.