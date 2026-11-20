Russia and China establish agricultural pilot zone in Primorsky Territory

Russia and China have signed an agreement to establish a pilot and demonstration zone for agricultural cooperation in the Primorsky Territory. The accord, signed during the APEC summit in Shenzhen by Alexei Chekunov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic, and Zhang Zhu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the PRC, creates a dedicated site to test agro-industrial and logistical technologies before wider implementation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andshel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The Arsenyevka River near the village of Anuchino, Primorye

The zone functions as a technical conduit for integrating Chinese precision farming, digital monitoring systems, and production automation into the Russian Far East. The research component targets biotechnology, agrochemistry, and genetic resources, focusing specifically on the production cycles of soybeans and corn, as well as seed breeding.

The operational scope extends beyond cultivation to the entire value chain, including livestock, aquaculture, and the primary processing of agricultural goods. To support this, the project includes the deployment of agricultural machinery and the associated service infrastructure. To move the resulting output, the agreement specifies the development of physical assets: warehouse complexes, cold storage facilities, and the port and transport logistics required to handle the flow of commodities.

The Corporation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic will manage the execution. According to Alexei Chekunov, the zone will be the first project to operate under the mechanism of the International Territory of Advanced Development (MTOR), a specialized regulatory framework designed to attract foreign investment through streamlined administration and incentives.