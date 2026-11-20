St. Petersburg's Volkovskaya Rail Complex to Clear Path for High-Speed Rail

St. Petersburg is constructing its first dedicated suburban rail complex at Volkovskaya station, a project designed to decouple local commuter traffic from long-distance rail operations. Scheduled for completion by late 2027, the terminal serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for the upcoming Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed rail (HSR) line. By shifting the passenger load from the Moscow and Volkhovstroy directions away from the central Moscow Station, the city intends to clear the bottleneck required to integrate high-speed trains into the urban core.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Florstein, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saint-Petersburg

The facility is engineered as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating railway tracks with the city's transit network. The physical layout centers on a suburban terminal and a distribution lobby feeding three platforms sheltered by covered pavilions. To manage the transition between rail and city, a subterranean pedestrian tunnel will link the terminal directly to the metro station, creating a "dry feet" connection that eliminates exposure to the elements during transfers. Supporting this operation are three service buildings for Russian Railways (RZD) personnel and a comprehensive overhaul of the track layout.

Initial construction focuses on the relocation of utility lines and the reconfiguration of the permanent way. According to civil engineer Aleksey Tikhonov, these foundational stages are the primary constraints; the stability of the entire complex depends on how these underground networks are integrated into the existing city grid before the surface structures are finalized.

The hub is being built to a barrier-free standard for passengers with limited mobility. Movement through the station relies on a system of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. Operational access is handled through lowered ticket windows and wide turnstiles, while navigation is managed via tactile indicators, electronic displays, and the "Speaking City" audio information system. The design also includes dedicated sanitary facilities and specialized parking spaces to ensure the flow of passengers is not interrupted by physical obstacles.

Current activity on site involves the installation of communications, track development, and the erection of technical buildings. However, a discrepancy exists regarding the operational timeline. While the Governor's office projects a late 2027 opening, the October Railway (OJD) previously indicated a 2029 completion date. This two-year gap suggests a potential misalignment between the political urgency of the HSR rollout and the technical realities of the construction schedule.