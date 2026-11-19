Naiba Marine Terminal Construction Begins to Link China with Northern Sea Route

Construction is beginning on the Naiba marine terminal in the Bulunsky District of Yakutia, situated approximately 150 kilometers from Tiksi. By 2027, site activity will center on the installation of temporary mooring walls. According to Yakutia's head, Aisen Nikolaev, the heavy machinery required for the build has already been relocated to the area, and the offloading of materials for the first pier began in September.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Regional logistics corridors. Cargo ship on the river lock

The project is designed as a deep-water port intended to function as a critical link in the Mohe-Naiba-Magadan international transport corridor. This physical connection aims to bridge the gap between China and the Northern Sea Route. In practice, the terminal is intended to replace current logistics constraints, streamlining the flow of fuel, food, and construction materials into the republic's Arctic territories.

The operational target for the pier is a throughput capacity reaching hundreds of thousands of tons of cargo by 2028.