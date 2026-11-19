Yakutia Shifts to Continuous Logistics Corridor to Bypass Seasonal Supply Windows

Yakutia is shifting its transport strategy from the construction of isolated infrastructure projects to the development of a continuous logistics corridor linking Mohe, Nayba, and Magadan. The objective is to dismantle the region's reliance on seasonal "Northern Delivery" windows-the brief periods when frozen ground or open waters allow for supplies-and to lower the cost of goods driven up by the current lack of permanent connectivity.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transport connectivity of the economy. Industrial landscape with rail transport

The corridor functions as an integrated chain of rail, river, and sea links. At its core is the Amur-Yakutsk Railway (AYM), spanning 1,238 kilometers. To transform this existing line into a high-capacity artery, the project focuses on three physical bottlenecks:

The Southern Node: Establishing the Jalinda-Mohe international border crossing over the Amur River to connect with China. This requires the reconstruction of a 68-kilometer rail section between Skovorodino and Reynovo, of which 9 kilometers are complete. To bypass the slower pace of permanent rail construction, a pontoon crossing is planned for 2027 to initiate test shipments.

Establishing the Jalinda-Mohe international border crossing over the Amur River to connect with China. This requires the reconstruction of a 68-kilometer rail section between Skovorodino and Reynovo, of which 9 kilometers are complete. To bypass the slower pace of permanent rail construction, a pontoon crossing is planned for 2027 to initiate test shipments. The Northern Node: Constructing the Nayba deep-water sea terminal as part of the Tiksi port complex. This facility is designed to serve as the primary intake point for the Northern Delivery and to support industrial expansion, specifically the development of the Kyuchus deposit.

Constructing the Nayba deep-water sea terminal as part of the Tiksi port complex. This facility is designed to serve as the primary intake point for the Northern Delivery and to support industrial expansion, specifically the development of the Kyuchus deposit. The Eastern Axis: Extending the rail network through Khandygy toward Nayba and the Magadan region.

The physical consequence of this alignment is a drastic reduction in the distance between China and Europe via the Northern Sea Route. The route through Mohe and Nayba is estimated at approximately 10,700 kilometers, with a transit time of 17 to 21 days. By contrast, the traditional route through the Suez Canal exceeds 21,000 kilometers and takes between 35 and 45 days, effectively cutting the voyage time and distance by more than half.

For the Yakutian economy, the viability of this system depends on bidirectional flow. While the corridor brings in consumer goods, the export of Yakutian coal to China is intended to provide the baseline volume needed to keep the AYM and the new border crossing commercially active, moving the infrastructure from a subsidized social necessity to a profitable asset.

The primary constraint remains a lack of synchronization: a deep-water terminal is useless without year-round land access, and a rail line lacks purpose without a functioning border crossing. To resolve these gaps, a unified roadmap involving the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Russian Railways (RZD), and Rosatom is being developed. The financial model divides the burden: the state manages strategic coordination and core infrastructure, while private firms and Chinese state companies invest in the specific facilities where freight volumes are already guaranteed.