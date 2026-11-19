Bashkiria to Treat Melanoma With Personalized mRNA Vaccines

In Bashkiria, medical researchers are implementing a personalized approach to cancer treatment using messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines tailored to the genetic profile of an individual's tumor. By the end of this year, the first patient in the republic diagnosed with melanoma will begin treatment with NeoOncoVac, a therapeutic vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center. The process involves translating a patient's specific genetic data into a digital format to synthesize a drug that trains T-cells to identify and attack specific malignant cells.

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The Bashkir State Medical University, under the leadership of RAS Academician Valentin Pavlov, has installed the diagnostic infrastructure required to process these mRNA orders. While the technology is currently in a testing phase, plans are in place to scale the project to dozens of patients through the Mandatory Health Insurance (OMS) program by 2027. Early results show promise; one participant has remained free of visible disease foci for four months.

Currently, six people are undergoing the treatment course. According to RAS Academician Alexander Gintsburg, patients are monitored via high-precision tomography and cytokine concentration analysis. Researchers noted that side effects in recent participants have been milder than those seen during the initial stages of testing. To expand the reach of the therapy, developers are also creating auxiliary drugs designed to help immune cells penetrate "cold" tumors, which have historically been more resistant to treatment.

The treatment is strictly therapeutic rather than preventative. As oncologist Vladimir Kapustin explained to Pravda. Ru, these vaccines are complex tools for those already battling the disease, not a prophylactic measure for healthy individuals.

The cost of a full treatment cycle for a single patient is approximately 7 million rubles, currently covered by state funding. To ensure long-term availability and technological independence, new production facilities are under construction. By mid-2027, the program intends to shift entirely to domestic components, including the lipid envelopes and enzymes necessary for RNA synthesis.