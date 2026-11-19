Visa-Free Extension Drives Shift in Chinese Tourism to Russia's Khabarovsk Territory

The extension of the visa-free regime for Russian and Chinese citizens through the end of 2027, formalized during negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, has created a structural shift in travel patterns toward the Khabarovsk Territory. The impact is visible across three primary channels: air travel, river crossings, and road checkpoints.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Czochralski Amur River, Khabarovsk, Russia

During the first half of 2026, total tourist arrivals from China increased by 17.5% across all transport modes. However, this growth is unevenly distributed. The aviation sector showed the steepest climb, with visitor numbers rising 35.8% over a nine-month period. Other conduits include the Khabarovsk-Fuyuan river route, which handled over 14,000 passengers in 2026, and the Pokrovka border crossing, which continues to supplement the regional passenger volume.

To bridge the gap between increased arrivals and service capacity, the region is shifting toward the "China Friendly" standard. This initiative moves beyond simple translation, focusing on the practical integration of Chinese payment systems and specialized staff training. To address the labor shortage in the hospitality sector, training programs for students at Far Eastern State University (FESU) and specialized curricula developed with the Federal Resource Center of RSUTS are being implemented under the national "Tourism and Hospitality" project.

Physical infrastructure is expanding to diversify the local tourism offering. Recent developments include updated routes in Bikine and the opening of the "Legends of Khekhtsir" trail at the Khekhtsir ski resort. To attract higher-spending demographics, the "Eastern Necklace" project was presented in Harbin. On the operational level, gastronomic services are being standardized against a 132-item menu, which serves as the basis for a regional culinary map designed to meet the specific preferences of Chinese tourists.