Russia-China Cross-Border Cable Car Enters Commissioning Phase

The cross-border cable car connecting Blagoveshchensk, Russia, and Heihe, China, is moving from structural assembly to the commissioning phase. According to the Ministry of Transport of the Amur Region, the project has reached over 96% completion as of September 2026, with terminals finished and the main carrying cables tensioned.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Savin is licensed under FAL Cable car

The system consists of two independent lines spanning 976 meters, linking the Golden Mile district in Blagoveshchensk with the Aihui district in Heihe. The cabins will cross the Amur River at an altitude of approximately 70 meters, supported by a 64-meter linear tower. The physical infrastructure includes a four-story complex housing server rooms, vibro-acoustic protection systems, and passport control stations.

Once operational, the system is designed to move passengers in cabins with a capacity of 110 people each. The transit time between the two cities is estimated at six minutes, with the passage between support towers taking roughly 2.5 minutes. The planned operational window runs from 07:00 to 20:00, with departures spaced every 12 to 15 minutes. This configuration is intended to support an annual passenger flow exceeding one million people.

The transition to full service depends on a sequence of mechanical integrations. In early 2027, the cabins will be delivered to the site for assembly and installation. This will trigger the commissioning cycle: testing control systems and safety equipment, executing synchronized test runs to ensure component alignment, and conducting final trial runs under load.

Civil engineer Aleksey Tikhonov notes that this phase is critical, as it is the first time the dynamic elements of the system will be tested under actual weight, verifying that the physical operation meets safety standards.

While construction has been ongoing since 2019 and the primary infrastructure is nearly complete, the project remains in the testing stage. Full operational capacity is slated for 2027, pending the conclusion of technical trials and the issuance of official permits for cross-border transit.