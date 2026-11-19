Polar Airlines to Replace Aging An-24 Fleet With Six Il-114-300s

Polar Airlines and AO Il have formalized an agreement for the delivery of six Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft, a move aimed at modernizing the aging aviation fleet in the Russian Far East. The deal was announced by Aisen Nikolaev, the head of the Republic of Sakha, during the Transport Week forum in Moscow.

Photo: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0 by Anna Zvereva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ил-114-300

For the Sakha Republic, the transition is less about expanding capacity and more about survival of the logistics chain. The region currently relies on the An-24, a Soviet-era workhorse that has served northern routes for decades but is increasingly difficult to maintain. The Il-114-300 is positioned as the direct successor, designed to operate in the extreme temperatures of the Arctic.

The utility of the aircraft in the Far East depends on a specific trade-off between passenger volume and cargo capacity. To meet the needs of remote settlements where air travel is the only lifeline for supplies, Yakutian officials have requested a modified cabin layout. By reducing the seating capacity to 50-52 passengers, the airline can expand the baggage compartment, prioritizing the movement of essential goods over maximum passenger density.

The rollout of the fleet follows a staggered timeline based on technical certification: the aircraft has already undergone flight tests in Yakutia to verify performance in extreme cold, with the first serial deliveries expected between late 2026 and early 2027. However, a critical operational limit remains: certification for use on unpaved, dirt runways during the summer is not expected until 2028.

The order from Polar Airlines is part of a broader regional demand. The first 40 units of the Il-114-300 have already been allocated among key carriers: Aurora (approximately 20), KrasAvia (approximately 10), IrAero (6), and Polar Airlines (6).

Despite the procurement momentum, the actual impact on regional connectivity depends on a specific engineering challenge. Industry experts have noted that the TV7-117ST-01 engines are mounted relatively low, increasing the risk of foreign object damage (FOD) when operating from unpaved strips. Until this risk is mitigated or the aircraft is fully certified for rugged strips, the total replacement of the An-24 fleet across Siberia and the Far East remains a conditional goal rather than a certainty.