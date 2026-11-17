Altai Region Considers Livestock Limits on Private Plots to Curb Rural Conflicts

Authorities in the Altai Region are considering new legislative limits on the number of livestock permitted in private subsidiary plots (LPH). The regional Legislative Assembly's Committee for Agricultural Policy, Nature Management, and Ecology has been tasked with evaluating whether establishing livestock ceilings is a viable solution to recurring conflicts in rural settlements.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The farmer cleans up the barn

The initiative follows a surge of complaints from villagers regarding uncontrolled grazing. Alexander Romanenko, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly, noted that some private plots have effectively evolved into large-scale farms, with owners keeping dozens or hundreds of animals. However, these owners often fail to provide the necessary oversight or care for the livestock.

For the residents of these villages, the result is tangible: animals frequently destroy crops, damage public infrastructure, and ruin private property. Beyond the material loss, the free movement of large herds through residential areas creates significant sanitary risks for the community.

Current regulations primarily limit private plots by land area-typically up to 0.25 hectares-but lack federal mandates on the specific number of animals allowed. This regulatory gap allows owners of large herds to operate at an industrial scale while avoiding the stringent sanitary and environmental safety requirements imposed on registered agricultural enterprises.

Elena Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demography, points out that the LPH status was designed for families producing food for their own consumption. When production shifts to a commercial scale without registration as an entrepreneur or self-employed person, the owner avoids tax obligations and the legal responsibility for maintaining livestock according to industry standards.

To develop a formal proposal, the committee will analyze the legal practices of other Russian regions and consult with heads of municipal districts. The move comes as the region faces cases where even official entrepreneur status has not ensured compliance with animal welfare and containment laws, leading to livestock deaths on village streets and ongoing social friction among neighbors.