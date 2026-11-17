Leningrad Region produces 8.77 thousand tons of aquaculture fish in first months of 2026

The production structure of Russia's Western fishery basin remains anchored by two primary species-sprat and Baltic herring (salaka)-though a shift is underway as climate changes redistribute resources between cold-water and warm-water fish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Fish in the tank

Current catch volumes are primarily driven by sprat, with 37.3 thousand tons harvested since the start of the year, an increase of 3.2 thousand tons over the previous period. Total catches in the basin reached 61.4 thousand tons, including 16.8 thousand tons of Baltic herring. According to the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo), the positive trend in these stocks suggests they will serve as the baseline raw material for Baltic Sea fisheries in the medium term.

However, the economic stability of the region's fishing industry is countered by biological volatility. Abnormally warm winters have hindered the natural reproduction of whitefish and European cisco, while also disrupting the spawning of Atlantic cod. In contrast, Lake Ladoga is seeing a rise in warm-water species such as bream and roach, while smelt stocks remain strong and zander levels are categorized as satisfactory.

To address these shifts, the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries (VNIRO) is launching additional studies in the Gulf of Finland. The goal is to refine data on smelt and river lamprey stocks and analyze the actual efficiency of fishing gear. This move aims to shift the regulation of the putina (the peak seasonal fishing period) from rigid planned quotas to a mechanism based on actual fishing pressure.

Supplementing wild harvests, commercial aquaculture is expanding the regional supply. Since the start of 2026, production in the Western basin has reached 10.5 thousand tons, nearly matching the total output of 12 thousand tons recorded for the entirety of 2025. The Leningrad Region remains the primary hub for this growth, contributing 8.77 thousand tons since the beginning of the year and maintaining its position as one of Russia's ten largest fish-farming regions.