Amur region government introduces competition-based system for new residential complexes

The Amur region is on track to exceed its housing delivery targets by the end of 2026, but the surge in volume has not translated into a shift in architectural quality. While the region is successfully scaling its infrastructure, there is a growing gap between the raw number of square meters built and the professional competitiveness of the projects.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Construction of multi‑storey buildings

According to Pavel Matyukhin, Deputy Chairman of the regional government, at least 450,000 square meters of residential space will be commissioned by the end of the year. This volume is split nearly evenly between collective and individual housing: approximately 250,000 square meters consist of multi-apartment buildings, while 200,000 square meters belong to the private housing sector. When including social and commercial facilities, the total commissioning volume exceeds 600,000 square meters.

This quantitative growth, however, masks a scarcity of professional architectural prestige. The region's low visibility in professional circles became evident during the BRICS International Construction Week and the "DalArch" national award. Out of 321 applications submitted from 11 Far Eastern regions to DalArch, the Amur region provided only two entries: the Blagoveshchensk airport passenger terminal and a bus station in Quarter No. 300. Among local developers, only the company FSK maintained a presence within the BRICS professional community.

The disconnect suggests that meeting construction quotas does not automatically improve the urban environment. Without rigorous architectural standards or competitive bidding, development often defaults to generic, non-functional designs. Over time, these типовой (standardized) structures can create systemic inefficiencies and increase the long-term burden on city infrastructure.

To address this stagnation, the regional government intends to implement a competition-based system for residential complexes and public spaces, forcing developers to move beyond basic utility toward national-level design standards. A specific attempt at this shift is underway at the "Serebryanaya Milia" (Silver Mile) project in Blagoveshchensk. Because the complex sits on the Amur riverbank directly facing the Chinese city of Heihe, its facade serves as a piece of international visual diplomacy. Seventeen Russian bureaus, led by former Moscow Chief Architect Sergey Kuznetsov, are currently competing to design the site's exterior.