National Center Russia: Experts discussed Vladivostok infrastructure development until 2030

During a round-table discussion titled "Greater Vladivostok 2030" held on November 12 at the National Center "Russia," participants examined the gap between the pace of residential construction and the development of actual urban infrastructure. Alexei Boyko, general director of the "Gorod Zametny" project, noted that urban growth following the collapse of the Soviet Union occurred without a central coordinating body to align new housing with transport networks, industrial growth, and demographic shifts.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Vladivostok

Boyko argued that current instruments, such as master plans and integrated territory development mechanisms, are intended to halt the chaotic appropriation of land. He pointed out that developers cannot independently provide all necessary regional infrastructure, as many social obligations have effectively been shifted onto private builders. To resolve this, he suggested the state must resume its role as a primary client, taking responsibility for the financing and coordination of energy and transport networks.

While city goals often focus on growing Vladivostok's population to one million people, Boyko emphasized that the priority should be the quality of life for current residents. This view was echoed by City Duma deputy Anton Savenko, who called for a change in how the agglomeration's progress is measured. Savenko argued that success should not be quantified by the number of new residents or square meters of housing built, but by the creation of local jobs and the tangible accessibility of hospitals and schools within new districts to prevent them from becoming isolated residential clusters.