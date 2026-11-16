Potassium Deficiency in Omsk Soils Threatens Grain Export Capacity

An analysis of over 160 soil samples conducted by the Omsk branch of the Grain Quality Assessment Center has revealed a critical potassium deficiency in 15 of the tested sites. In agricultural terms, this shift transforms the soil from a productive resource into a biological constraint, directly threatening the physical volume of future harvests.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The worker spreads lime on the acidic soil

Potassium functions as a primary regulator for photosynthesis and respiration, but its economic value lies in risk mitigation. Plants lacking the element are more susceptible to drought, frost, and pests, increasing the likelihood of crop failure before harvest begins. Furthermore, this deficiency reduces the shelf life of produce, creating potential losses during storage and transport.

According to Anastasia Ogorodnikova, a lead specialist at the center's chemical, toxicological, and radiological testing department, potassium is one of the three pillars of soil fertility alongside nitrogen and phosphorus. However, the application of nutrients requires precision; an excess of potassium can block the absorption of calcium and magnesium, leading to uneven ripening and a decline in the commercial grade of the grain.

For the Omsk region, a major exporter of grains and oilseeds to markets in China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and India, this chemical imbalance is an economic liability. As soil productivity per hectare drops, the region's export capacity is constrained. To counter this, agricultural specialists are evaluating the use of specialized fertilizers and the planting of alfalfa (Medicago falcata) to restore soil structure and nutrient composition.