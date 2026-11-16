World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Chicken wings: Expert techniques for achieving deep-fryer crispness in a standard home oven
Jaguars avoid these fierce river units: collective force redefined dominance in the Amazon
Fashion trends for winter 2026: designers ditched loose layers for a sharp shift in body structure
Natural beauty is back: salon clients finally abandoned shades that require weekly retouching
Uzbekistan Customs Committee outlines three scenarios for joint border control with neighbors
Spanish real estate prices significantly outpace salary growth over the last sixteen years
Bolivian governors reject central tax proposal calling for greater fiscal autonomy in regions
GPL awards US$11.4m contract for 11 km 69 kV transmission rebuild on East Bank Demerara
Biological shape over volume: this specific pigment placement ended the era of fake plumpness

Bashkortostan transitions to complex extraction methods to maintain regional oil production

Russia

Bashkortostan remains a cornerstone of Russia's oil industry, yet the nature of its production is undergoing a structural shift. According to a recent report from Rosnedra, the region is transitioning from the extraction of easy-access reserves to the more costly and complex phase of producing "hard" oil. While the region is part of the Volga Federal District-Russia's second-most significant oil hub-the aging state of its fields has fundamentally changed the physics of extraction.

An oil rig at sunset
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
An oil rig at sunset

Since 1932, Bashkortostan has produced over 1.6 billion tons of oil. However, the efficiency of this process has plummeted due to high depletion levels. Vladimir Nikonov, a candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences and associate professor at UUNIT, notes that the water-cut ratio has reached a critical point. To maintain reservoir pressure, operators must inject massive volumes of water into the wells; currently, for every cubic meter of fluid brought to the surface, only about 100 liters are actual oil. With the average well producing approximately 700 tons per year, the operational burden-measured in both labor and infrastructure maintenance-has risen sharply relative to the output.

This technical friction drives up the cost of production, shifting the economic profile of Bashkir oil. To offset these costs, the industry relies on established regional infrastructure and specific state mechanisms designed to keep mature fields viable. These include tax incentives for hard-to-recover reserves (TRIZ), the deployment of new oil recovery coefficients (KIN) to tap previously stranded deposits, and a regulatory shift toward licensing smaller plots that would otherwise be overlooked.

The horizon for resource depletion remains fluid, dictated more by technology than by the physical absence of oil. Nikonov argues that advancements in extraction methods consistently push back the date of exhaustion, turning yesterday's technical impossibilities into tomorrow's industry standards. He also points to a geological phenomenon where exhausted reservoirs can "recover" over 30 to 40 years as pressure redistributes, creating an opportunity for secondary extraction.

While these residual volumes are often too small for the strategic portfolios of major corporations, they create a specific niche for small and medium-sized enterprises. Experts suggest that if the state simplifies access to pipelines and existing infrastructure for these smaller players, the region could more efficiently capture these "oil crumbs" that are currently economically invisible to industry giants.

The long-term economic landscape of Bashkortostan remains heavily skewed toward hydrocarbons. While the region possesses deposits of copper, zinc, and gold, and limited natural gas for local heating, these assets cannot replace the scale of oil revenues. The industry's survival now depends on whether technological innovation and fiscal relief can keep pace with the increasing physical difficulty of extraction.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Business
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Health
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Pristine lake under siege: agricultural shift threatened a rare UNESCO heritage ecosystem
South Africa
Pristine lake under siege: agricultural shift threatened a rare UNESCO heritage ecosystem
Popular
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects

The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee has sent letters to administration officials and contractors demanding they preserve records related to construction in Washington, D. C. This action aims to support potential investigations into statutory compliance for projects like the White House ballroom and the East Potomac Park golf course.

Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Honda Recall 635k Vehicles for EPS Software Error That Heavens Steering Alexander Shtorm Napoleon Pastry Engineering: Maintaining fat stability for multi-layered structural integrity Oksana Anikina Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Nature's grandest optical illusion: the truth about what lies beneath a polar bear's fur
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
Last materials
Uzbekistan Customs Committee outlines three scenarios for joint border control with neighbors
Spanish real estate prices significantly outpace salary growth over the last sixteen years
Bolivian governors reject central tax proposal calling for greater fiscal autonomy in regions
GPL awards US$11.4m contract for 11 km 69 kV transmission rebuild on East Bank Demerara
Biological shape over volume: this specific pigment placement ended the era of fake plumpness
2026 Winter Headwear: Replacing Beanies with Cashmere Cowls and Faux Fur Pillboxes
Gazoo Racing's GRMN Corolla Prioritizes Chassis Rigidity Over Passenger Capacity
Scion Returns as 25 mph Industrial Kei Truck, Not Consumer Vehicle
Tashkent greening plan flagged for allergenic and climatic risks
Honda Recall 635k Vehicles for EPS Software Error That Heavens Steering
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.