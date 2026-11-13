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Yakutia Skilled Trade Salaries Surge as Labor Shortage Drives Competition

Russia

Labor costs for skilled trades in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have surged, driven by an acute demand for workers capable of building and maintaining the region's physical infrastructure. Data from January to October 2026 indicates that the highest salary offers are concentrated in welding, electrical installation, and automotive repair.

Salary
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Salary

Welders now command the highest average offers at 224,624 rubles per month, a 50% increase over the previous year. This spike reflects the critical role of metal fabrication and industrial equipment repair in the region's extractive industries and construction sectors. Electrical installers follow with average offers of 195,000 rubles per month, up 30% year-on-year, as demand rises for the installation and connection of power grids.

Maintenance and repair services for transport fleets also show significant inflation. Auto mechanics, responsible for repairing vehicle components and mechanisms, have reached a third-place average of 183,500 rubles per month, a 47% increase. More modest but steady gains are seen among repair locksmiths (130,000 rubles, +19%) and household appliance technicians (125,000 rubles, +20%).

These figures, however, represent a midpoint between the minimum and maximum thresholds of advertised salary ranges rather than guaranteed take-home pay. Crucially, these averages include offers for rotational shift work (vakhta), a labor model common in remote Russian regions that typically commands a premium over stationary employment. Actual realized income may vary as these calculations exclude bonuses and performance premiums.

The rise in pay is a direct response to a tightening labor market. Roman Gubanov, Director of Development at Avito Raboty, attributes this trend to fierce competition for qualified personnel in industry and construction. The scarcity is evident in the volume of open positions: vacancies for concrete workers rose by 59%, engine technicians by 48%, and drywall installers by 38% over the first ten months of 2026.

This wage pressure is beginning to shift candidate behavior, drawing a fresh influx of resumes into blue-collar professions. The most significant increase in job-seeker activity is seen among engine technicians (+84%), turners (+35%), facade workers (+25%), and drywall installers (+21%).

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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